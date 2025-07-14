Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 306242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

