BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.03 and last traded at C$24.03, with a volume of 6684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.98.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.68.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide a balance of income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, primarily by investing in ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity and fixed income securities. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are held in the Index.

