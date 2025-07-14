Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.86 and last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 422433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.

Global X Defense Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50.

About Global X Defense Tech ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Defense Tech index. The fund tracks a modified market-cap weighted index of the top 50 pure-play defense technology companies from around the world. These companies are considered best positioned to benefit from increased governmental defense spending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Defense Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Defense Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.