Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.5%

Target stock opened at $104.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.