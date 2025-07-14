Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $214.99 and last traded at $213.83, with a volume of 1380559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. Barclays upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

