Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.