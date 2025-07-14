Reviewing Flughafen Wien (VIAAY) and The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Flughafen Wien and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flughafen Wien 20.54% 13.35% 9.30% Flughafen Wien Competitors -16,555.33% 19.90% 2.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flughafen Wien and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flughafen Wien $1.14 billion $234.01 million 17.32 Flughafen Wien Competitors $14.16 billion $554.57 million 1.43

Flughafen Wien’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien. Flughafen Wien is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Flughafen Wien pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Flughafen Wien pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 24.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Flughafen Wien has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien’s rivals have a beta of 9.05, suggesting that their average share price is 805% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flughafen Wien rivals beat Flughafen Wien on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

