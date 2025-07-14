Reviewing NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) & Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM – Get Free Report) and Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NuVim and Lifeway Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVim N/A N/A N/A Lifeway Foods 5.39% 14.20% 11.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NuVim and Lifeway Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVim 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lifeway Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lifeway Foods has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Lifeway Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifeway Foods is more favorable than NuVim.

36.4% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NuVim and Lifeway Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVim N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A Lifeway Foods $188.28 million 2.04 $9.02 million $0.66 38.22

Lifeway Foods has higher revenue and earnings than NuVim.

Risk and Volatility

NuVim has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifeway Foods has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lifeway Foods beats NuVim on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVim

NuVim, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade. The company offers its products under the NuVim and Fruit Symphony names through distributors, supermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as other chains that carry limited items not served by refrigerated distributors. NuVim, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Lewes, Delaware.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream. It sells its products under the Lifeway, GlenOaks Farms, and Fresh Made brand names, as well as under private labels on behalf of customers primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

