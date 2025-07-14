Financial Review: Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) and Its Competitors

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “MACH – ELECTRICAL” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pioneer Power Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of shares of all “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions $22.88 million $31.85 million -3.99 Pioneer Power Solutions Competitors $7.72 billion $701.94 million 16.62

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Power Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions. Pioneer Power Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Power Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions 121.51% -15.02% -7.87% Pioneer Power Solutions Competitors -3,597.42% -24.71% -12.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pioneer Power Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pioneer Power Solutions Competitors 248 1075 1502 62 2.48

Pioneer Power Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 341.99%. As a group, “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies have a potential upside of 12.02%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

