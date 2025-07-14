Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 247.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $15,054,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,415.00.

Booking Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,717.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,448.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,997.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

