Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1,161.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Down 0.4%

KLA stock opened at $924.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $826.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $744.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $932.17. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 target price (up from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $840.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLA

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.