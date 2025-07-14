LRI Investments LLC Buys 154 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $389.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.20. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

