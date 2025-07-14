Slow Capital Inc. Sells 4,084 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $78.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

