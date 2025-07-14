Promising Oil Stocks To Watch Today – July 11th

ServiceNow, Chevron, and Exxon Mobil are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Their market performance tends to track fluctuations in global energy prices, geopolitical events and supply-and-demand balances, making them a potentially volatile but widely used component of diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $14.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $953.22. 712,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,008.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $961.75. The firm has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.86. 3,288,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.33. The firm has a market cap of $270.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.21. 4,321,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,759,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $496.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Further Reading