SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.7% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $283.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $263.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.18 and its 200 day moving average is $252.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $181.81 and a 52-week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.06.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

