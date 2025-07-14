Mizuho Boosts MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $118.00

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MKS from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MKS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

Get MKS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $2.25 on Monday, hitting $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 117,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,208. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. MKS has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $145.59.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.59 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MKS

In other MKS news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,955. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,445,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $777,283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,758,000 after acquiring an additional 173,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,388,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,599,000 after acquiring an additional 300,356 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,250,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,494,000 after acquiring an additional 958,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.