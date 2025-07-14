Red Wave Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.98.

Comcast Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

