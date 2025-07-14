Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 5,180 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 565,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 276,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 317,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Baird R W raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $32.00 target price on CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

CSX Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

