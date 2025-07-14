Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.77.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Down 2.6%

Institutional Trading of Shopify

SHOP opened at $112.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.