Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

