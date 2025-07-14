Lokken Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lokken Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4%

TJX stock opened at $123.69 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

