Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Price

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.07. 159,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Equitable has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $352,698.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,391.80. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,760. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

