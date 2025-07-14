Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Consider – July 13th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development, or commercialization of technologies at the nanoscale (typically 1–100 nanometers). These companies may work on advanced materials, electronics, medicine, or manufacturing processes that exploit unique properties of materials at extremely small dimensions. Investors trade nanotechnology stocks to gain exposure to the potential high growth—and attendant risks—of breakthroughs in nanoscale science and engineering. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.85. 665,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,575. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.17.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $17.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.75. 289,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $241.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.96.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. 112,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,268. NVE has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83.

