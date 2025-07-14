Leo Wealth LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,841 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 41.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 71,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.02 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

