Head-To-Head Comparison: PWRCOR (OTCMKTS:PWCO) & European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

PWRCOR (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Free Report) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of PWRCOR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of European Wax Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PWRCOR and European Wax Center, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PWRCOR 0 0 0 0 0.00 European Wax Center 1 4 2 0 2.14

Volatility and Risk

European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.90%. Given European Wax Center’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than PWRCOR.

PWRCOR has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, European Wax Center has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PWRCOR and European Wax Center”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PWRCOR $100,000.00 13.01 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A European Wax Center $216.47 million 1.32 $10.46 million $0.20 25.95

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than PWRCOR.

Profitability

This table compares PWRCOR and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PWRCOR N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center 4.38% 23.65% 3.35%

Summary

European Wax Center beats PWRCOR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PWRCOR

(Get Free Report)

PwrCor, Inc. provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services. The company also commercializes engine technology that converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy for power generation. It serves domestic non-profit institutions and organizations; the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace; and the independent power producer market. The company was formerly known as Receivable Acquisition & Management Corporation and changed its name to PwrCor, Inc. in March 2017. PwrCor, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

