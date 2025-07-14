Comparing Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Monolithic Power Systems and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 2 10 0 2.83 Microchip Technology 0 5 14 1 2.80

Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus price target of $799.42, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $75.10, suggesting a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 76.59% 19.80% 16.79% Microchip Technology -0.01% 8.55% 3.53%

Volatility & Risk

Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Monolithic Power Systems pays an annual dividend of $6.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microchip Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Monolithic Power Systems pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microchip Technology pays out -18,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Microchip Technology has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Microchip Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Microchip Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $2.21 billion 15.41 $1.79 billion $37.67 18.85 Microchip Technology $4.40 billion 9.03 -$500,000.00 ($0.01) -7,363.10

Monolithic Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microchip Technology. Microchip Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Microchip Technology on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications. It offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in computers and notebooks, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, value-added resellers, directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers. It serves China, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

