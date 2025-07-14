Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.12.

APD opened at $292.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

