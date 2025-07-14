Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Trading 6.1% Higher After Strong Earnings

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $45.79 and last traded at $45.93. 3,512,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,984,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $4,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 565,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,200,378.16. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 11,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $452,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,200 shares of company stock worth $6,675,975. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $522,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8,541.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,388,000 after buying an additional 1,674,628 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,760,000 after buying an additional 1,619,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,081,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,600,000 after buying an additional 1,547,319 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

