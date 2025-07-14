Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) vs. Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Head-To-Head Review

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trend Micro and Verint Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.80 billion 4.99 $226.77 million $1.62 39.38 Verint Systems $909.19 million 1.36 $82.27 million $0.82 25.09

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Verint Systems. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trend Micro and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 0.00 Verint Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71

Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 47.45%. Given Verint Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 11.85% 29.92% 8.63% Verint Systems 7.66% 12.35% 4.82%

Volatility and Risk

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Verint Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

(Get Free Report)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence. It also provides services packages, managed XDR, incident response, and support services. Additionally, the company serves 5G networks, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, electric utility, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions. The company provides Verint Open platform designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between organization and customers in the contact center, back office, branch, web sites, and mobile apps. It serves banking, insurance, public, retail, and telecommunication industries. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.