Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000,268 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,948 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.41% of Autodesk worth $785,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 27,505.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $384,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,204 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $652,127,000 after purchasing an additional 670,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $902,597,000 after purchasing an additional 667,763 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.64.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $280.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.04 and its 200-day moving average is $285.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.03 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

