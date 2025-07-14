Focused Investors LLC Cuts Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 571,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group comprises about 6.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $188,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $302.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.83.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

