Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $626.44 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $629.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $599.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.50. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

