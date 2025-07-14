Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Destiny Media Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Up 37.5%
OTCMKTS DSNY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.55. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.77.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Destiny Media Technologies
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Joby vs. Archer: Which eVTOL Stock Is Better for Your Portfolio?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Infrastructure Stocks Riding the U.S. Building Boom
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Small Caps Drawing Insider and Institutional Support
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.