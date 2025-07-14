Florida Financial Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 328,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $110.70 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

