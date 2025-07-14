United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Phil Aspin Purchases 17 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Phil Aspin bought 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,097 ($14.79) per share, with a total value of £186.49 ($251.50).
Phil Aspin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 16th, Phil Aspin sold 11,682 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($15.66), for a total transaction of £135,628.02 ($182,910.34).
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Phil Aspin purchased 14 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,163 ($15.68) per share, for a total transaction of £162.82 ($219.58).
United Utilities Group Price Performance
UU traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,092 ($14.73). 875,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,056.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
