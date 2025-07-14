Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Price

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Progressive from $291.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.82.

PGR stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.95. The stock had a trading volume of 770,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Progressive has a twelve month low of $208.13 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.89.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total transaction of $2,637,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,150,450.96. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Progressive by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $3,141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

