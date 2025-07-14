Susquehanna Increases Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,600.00

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.80.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,543.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,453.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,374.70. Transdigm Group has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,553.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total value of $4,272,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,372. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,000. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,149 shares of company stock worth $176,059,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Balefire LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

