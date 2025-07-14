Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Glj Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. 4,491,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,485,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.60. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $86,588.10. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 679,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,465.64. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $96,217.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,407.60. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,939 shares of company stock worth $430,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 662,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,875,000 after buying an additional 4,516,793 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

