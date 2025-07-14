Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.88.

Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.57. 27,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.09. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,936,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

