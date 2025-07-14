Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,569 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.6% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $184.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.