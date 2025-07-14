Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Price

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.70. The stock had a trading volume of 126,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $102.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 2,404 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,500. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,673,343.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,333,252.15. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,073. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,830,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 306,560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.