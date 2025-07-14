Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after buying an additional 136,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,957,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 384,840 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $309.14 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $217.52 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

