Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Buys 790 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,115,000 after acquiring an additional 213,003 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,769,000 after acquiring an additional 515,378 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 685,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,444,000 after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 514,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $114.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

