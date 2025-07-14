Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Price

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QSR. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Melius started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.39.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.68. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $75.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

