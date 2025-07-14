Baer Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,077 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Baer Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 4.4% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,835,000 after buying an additional 1,214,330 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,105,000 after buying an additional 716,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after buying an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after buying an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $320.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $330.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,600. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.93.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

