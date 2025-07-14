Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

