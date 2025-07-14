Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $988,950,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $750,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total transaction of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total value of $93,191,286.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,303,960.45. This represents a 71.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock valued at $589,762,906. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.36.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $210.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $226.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Snowflake’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

