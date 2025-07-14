Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $24,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after buying an additional 42,218,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,559 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.33 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

