Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 184,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.55.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4%

SYK stock opened at $389.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

