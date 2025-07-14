Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 2,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $389.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

